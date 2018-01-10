Dem Unicorn Hunt Launches With Some Magical Thinking

I did not realize that in skipping the Golden Globes on Sunday night — a spectacle I strove to avoid even when my principal gig was writing about the movies — I was missing the first important political event of the 2020 presidential campaign. Maybe that isn’t surprising, in the era of Nothing Is Surprising. Nearly 30 years ago, when covering the 1988 campaign, Joan Didion expressed the view that politics was more a subset of show business than the other way around. That was meant to be an unorthodox or cynical thing to say, at the time; now it’s just obvious.