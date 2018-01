Because after her presidential-ish speech at the Golden Globe Awards the other night — and please don’t play the fool and pretend it wasn’t a presidential-ish speech because it was — everything becomes clear. And there is nothing, really, that the Democratic Party can do about it. All Oprah needs to do is reach out her hand for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, as if it were a warm piece of White House pie. It’s on her plate. It’s done.