The FBI and Hillary Clinton: Restoring the Rule of Law

The Justice Department is reviving investigations involving Hillary Clinton's emails and the degree to which the State Department during Mrs. Clinton's tenure as secretary was put in the service of the Clinton Foundation. Good. Indeed, it is long overdue. It underscores a point we've tried to make repeatedly here: You don't need a special counsel for this kind of thing; such investigations are what we have a Justice Department full of career prosecutors for. The perverse institution of the independent prosecutor should be shunned whenever possible — and its jurisdiction tightly confined in the rare necessary case ...