Maybe Trump Is a Very Stable Genius After All

Michael Wolff’s new semifictional book about the Trump White House has sparked a renewed wave of overwrought speculation about the president’s mental fitness. Not one to shy away from a fight, President Trump punched back that not only is he a successful chief executive, he's a “very stable genius” to boot. Dilbert creator Scott Adams took the matter a step further by arguing that proclaiming himself a “very stable genius” or “VSG” was itself a genius Trump move because that will be his “forever name.” Whether people use the expression VSG admiringly or sarcastically, the words “Trump” and “genius” are going to be kept in close proximity.