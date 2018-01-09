7 Years After Gabby Giffords' Shooting, Have We Learned Anything?

The Safeway parking lot near Tucson, Arizona, was bustling on January 8th, 2011, as people lined up to participate in a "Congress on Your Corner" event with newly reelected Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. As the three-term Democrat began talking with constituents, a man opened fire on the crowd with a semiautomatic pistol, killing six people and severely injuring Giffords. Even in an era of nearly constant mass shootings, the attack on a sitting member of Congress stood out. It was followed with calls for more robust gun control.