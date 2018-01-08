Redefining the Red Carpet

Years ago, I was sitting in a dressing room in Tokyo, across from the director of the film I was about to shoot. The director spoke only Japanese, so we communicated through an interpreter. We talked briefly about how well the camera tests had gone and how excited we were about the project. Then he told me there was something specific he had come to discuss: the issue of my weight. He said the film studio would provide a trainer and a meal plan for me and it would be great if I could lose roughly five pounds before we began shooting.