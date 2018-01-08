McConnell, a Swamp Creature Trump Can Count On

Since the earliest rise of the modern tea party, no political pastime has been more joyous than doling out savage ultra-violence against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. You know, in “A Clockwork Orange” kind of way. No political bludgeoning of the longtime Republican Senate sage went unrewarded by voters. Insurgent political candidates — from Sen. Ben Sasse to Donald Trump — notched victories by running against Mr. McConnell as much as they ran against their actual opponents.