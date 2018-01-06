Trump Outsiders Are the Reagan Revolutionaries of 2018

The retiring Arizona Republican recently called the massive crowds at rallies for President Trump the “spasms of a dying party”— his latest parting shot at Trump supporters. Given his 18% approval rating last summer in Arizona, the dead-in-the-water senator’s latest salvo about Republicans is lathered in irony. He continues to educate his party about electioneering while choosing retirement to avoid an embarrassing defeat in this year's Republican primary. Arizona State Sen. Kelli Ward had a nearly 30-point lead over Flake the month before he announced his departure.