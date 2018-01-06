Trump and the Two-Party System: Seismic Changes Ahead?

The fit of soul-searching provoked by Donald Trump has, at times, seemed overwrought. “We’re toxic in the Midwest, and we’re toxic in the South,” Representative Tim Ryan, the young backbencher from Ohio, warned on November 30, 2016, challenging Nancy Pelosifor the leadership of the Democratic caucus. Democrats, he averred, would be “wiped out” if they did not shift directions, relegating themselves to a narrow, though populous, corridor along the coasts. The existential rhetoric was not unusual, given the party had just lost the White House, and had already relinquished control of the House, the Senate, and two-thirds of all state houses. More surprising, however, has been the equally apocalyptic rhetoric coming from both sides of the G.O.P. In just the past few weeks, Senator Jeff Flake has likened Trump rallies to the “spasms of a dying party,” while Sean Hannity, for entirely opposite reasons, expressed a similar sentiment: “[the Republican Party] is a dead party. They are morally corrupt, they are weak,” he told Breitbart News Tonight, accusing the establishment of betraying its base. “They are ineffective, they’re visionless, and they have no identity.”