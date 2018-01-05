What Does Trump Think Mueller Will Find?

Ronald Klain, Washington Post January 5, 2018

What Does Trump Think Mueller Will Find?
On Nov. 22, 2016 — a few weeks after winning the presidency — Donald Trump announced a stunning reversal. After months of “lock her up,” Trump said that he opposed further investigation of Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation, as it would be “very, very divisive” for the country and Clinton had already “suffered greatly in many different ways.” Trump confidant Rudolph W. Giuliani said that “there’s a tradition in American politics that after you win an election, you sort of put things behind you.”

