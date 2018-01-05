Trump's Presidency Is More Than Abnormal; It's Dangerous

There was a moment at the end of 2017 when, if you squinted hard enough, it seemed as though the Trump presidency might be approaching normal.Republicans in Congress had passed tax reform. The economy had grown at more than 3 percent for a second consecutive quarter. Unemployment was down. Stock markets were up. The president was at Mar-a-Lago, mostly avoiding making headlines. He was golfing, basking equally in the Florida sunshine and in plaudits from supporters and even some longtime critics.For all of the worry, these folks argued in unison, Trump had turned out to be a pretty conventional Republican president. Commentators who once called Trump a cancer on the Republican party were enthusiastically praising his policy accomplishments. His leadership was hailed. He was favorably compared to Ronald Reagan. There were predictions that his good month might even portend electoral success in the 2018 midterms.