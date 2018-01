RUSH: Now, look, I know this is saying something, but here it is. Today more than ever, more than ever, more than at any time in the last three years it is abundantly clear and over-the-top evident that very few people inside Washington, in the establishment, inside the Beltway in American politics have the slightest idea who Donald Trump is. It has never been more obvious that they are incapable, even if they wanted to understand Donald Trump, I don’t think it’s possible.