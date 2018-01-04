Trump's Tweets on Iran, North Korea Are Counterproductive

Much as the notion might boggle President Trump's mind, the popular protests against Iran's regime have little to do with him. They nevertheless provided the latest unfortunate occasion for Trump to indulge his counterproductive habit of conducting foreign policy by ill-considered Twitter outburst. An unorganized uprising born of economic and political frustrations, Iran's worst unrest since 2009 has more to do with the going price of eggs than anything remotely connected to Trump's provocative rhetoric or regional policy, such as it is.