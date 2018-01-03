Support the Protests in Iran

Protests have erupted across Iran. From the country's relatively modern cities to its more remote, fervently religious areas, Iranian citizens are challenging the despotic theocracy that rules over them. The protests began as dissatisfaction with a faltering economy bubbled over. They have since mushroomed into large-scale demonstrations for political freedom, demands for the removal of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's head of state, and even expressions of nostalgia for Reza Shah, the founder of the old secular Pahlavi dynasty ...