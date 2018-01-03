Donald Trump Evicted Liz Warren From the CFPB

Republicans' first victory of 2018 will likely be Judge Timothy J. Kelly's denial of the plaintiff's motion for a preliminary injunction in English v. Trump following a hearing on the Friday before Christmas.The case began over Thanksgiving weekend when Richard Cordray, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's first director, promoted his chief of staff Leandra English to deputy director. The soon-to-be Ohio gubernatorial candidate then announced his resignation would take effect at the end of the day and declared English acting director until the Senate confirmed a new one. Two hours later, President Trump ignored Cordray's self-serving misinterpretation of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act and appointed Mick Mulvaney acting director. Front-page headlines proclaimed a federal agency with two heads, one suing the president to remove the other.