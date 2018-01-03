Deregulatory Growth?

The country's economic outlook is, in general, very good. The stock market broke records in 2017. The nation's unemployment rate stands at 4 percent and appears to be falling, with so-called discouraged workers (those who had given up looking for employment) now reentering the workforce. If the last quarter of 2017 looks like the second and third quarters, the U.S. economy will have bested 3 percent for three consecutive quartersâthe first time that's happened since the George W. Bush years.We've never liked the tendency to attribute good or bad economic news to whoever happens to be president. The people and companies of the private sector achieve prosperity, not politicians and bureaucratic planners. Even so, the Trump administration deserves credit for aggressively undoing some of the Obama administration's most debilitating regulations and so at least making an economic boom more likely. Through executive orders, blocking new regulations through the Congressional Review Act, and directing agency heads to roll back the most egregious regulations, the president has made deregulation his administration's principal economic policy.