Trump Reverses the Obama Doctrine on Iran

Last week, former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice — she of the infamously shifting Benghazi explanations — published an op-ed in the New York Times dedicated to the proposition that Trump's America first foreign policy has relinquish[ed] the nation's moral authority in these difficult times. According to Rice, Trump has shifted away from seizing opportunities to expand prosperity, freedom and security around the globe. Yet when confronted with protests in Iran, it was Trump, not Obama, who took the hard-line approach in support of freedom. In the past few days, thousands of Iranians have marched against the terrorist regime in Tehran ...