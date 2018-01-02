The NY Times Struggles to Save Its Collusion Tale

' Trump Adviser's Visit to Moscow Got the F.B.I.'s Attention. That was the page-one headline the New York Times ran on April 20, 2017, above its breathless report that a catalyst for the F.B.I. investigation into connections between Russia and President Trump's campaign was a June 2016 visit to Moscow by Carter Page. It was due to the Moscow trip by Page, dubbed a foreign policy adviser to the campaign, that the F.B.I. obtained a warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in September — i.e., during the stretch run of the presidential campaign. You're to be forgiven if you're feeling dizzy ...