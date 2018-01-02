The GOP Has a Turnout Problem. Plus a Few Others...

As far as elections go, 2017 wasn't a good year for Republicans. Democrats won gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, frequently outperformed their baselines in special elections across the country and won a senate seat in Alabamaâarguably the most GOP-friendly state in the country.So what happened?On a surface level, this is a pretty easy question. President Trump has been historically unpopular throughout his first year, and when a president polls poorly, his or her party often suffers.