Graham: We Need New Special Counsel--Just for Dossier

Last June, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham joined Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley to ask the Justice Department to turn over documents showing whether the FBI used the Trump dossier as a basis to secure warrants to spy on Americans. Noting "media reports claiming the FBI submitted and received approval of a [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] application in the investigation that was based on the political opposition research dossier," Graham and Grassley asked to inspect all warrant applications related to the broadly-defined Trump-Russia affair.