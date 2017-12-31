A Chinese Dissident Takes On the Dictatorship--and Pays Price

THE SWEEPING campaign by China against human rights defenders took another grim turn on Tuesday when a court sentenced Wu Gan to eight years in prison. The accusation was subversion, but his real offense was to dramatize the absurdity of the Chinese police state. Using social media and outlandish performance art, he went by the online handle “Super Vulgar Butcher” and likened himself to a meat cutter who was making short work of those who violate human rights. He insists he eschewed violence and did not break the law. He was detained in 2015 as China began a massive crackdown against human rights lawyers and defenders.