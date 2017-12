Merriam-Webster has named “feminism” its word of the year. The popular dictionary defines feminism as “the theory of the political, economic and social equality of the sexes” and the “organized activity on behalf of women’s rights and interests.” It was Merriam-Webster’s most-looked-up word in 2017, with searches spiking in concert with key events like the Women’s March and #MeToo, as well as when “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Wonder Woman” were released.