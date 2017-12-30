How Silicon Valley Gave Rise to the Next Generation of Terror

In a video that has now been deleted from YouTube, a camera pans across a desert skyline before alighting upon a young man in the familiar regalia of the modern jihadist: fatigue pants and army boots, an ammo belt across his chest and an AK-47 at his side. “March forth with your weapons and defend the fronts in Syria and Iraq,” he says, his timbre and disposition suggesting some amount of media training. “With only a few of our soldiers in we are having an outsized impact,” he adds, looking directly into the camera. His extremist group’s logo flashes across the screen: “What Are You Waiting For?”