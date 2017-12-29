Why Trump's Legal Team Will Turn on Flynn

In a year of the nonstop bizarre, President Donald Trump’s enduring affection for Michael Flynn has stood out. Trump, according to James Comey, cleared the Oval Office to ask the then-F.B.I. director to go easy on Flynn. Even after firing his national security adviser for lying to his vice president, Trump went out of his way to publicly declare Flynn a “wonderful man.” Even after Flynn pleaded guilty to a felony and began cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller,Trump wailed that he felt “very badly” for Flynn, whose life was being unfairly “destroyed.”