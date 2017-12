Picking through the political wreckage of 2017 is no small task. If there are any winners from this year-long political root canal, they're too inconsequential to mention (Doug Jones in Alabama, maybe?), while the list of losers is packed with prestigious names. I predict, however, that when history sorts out the biggest losers of this Year Of The Train Wreck, the name on top of the list will be. . .Barack Obama.