The Sexes After Weinstein

Editor's Note: The following article appears in the December 31, 2017, issue of National Review. Think back: Do you remember your first boy–girl party? Perhaps we all have the same memory, New York Times columnist Anna Quindlen wrote in 1988. The boys stood on one side of the room and the girls on the other. . . . None of us would consciously know it then, but what we were seeing, that great empty space in the center of the floor as fearful as a trapdoor, was the great division between the sexes ...