How Trump Can Help the GOP in 2018 (If Critics Allow)

Someone you’ve probably never heard of has been in the news lately.

Bill Stepien, director of The White House Office of Political Affairs, finds himself and his operation under attack in the wake of Republican losses in Virginia and Alabama, and a series of polls showing Democrats with a wide generic ballot advantageahead of the 2018 midterm. Media reports put Stepien arguing with Corey Lewandowski , President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, in the hallway outside the Oval Office after an airing of grievances in front of the president.