Alt-Right's Big Year: Has It Faded?

As many feared it would be, 2017 was a year marked by the rise of neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the other alt-right types that Hillary Clinton memorably nicknamed a "basket of deplorables" during the 2016 campaign. The alt-right was noticeably emboldened, of course, by the election of a president who ran on an openly racist platform. n open racist like Donald Trump spent the campaign and the first months his presidency openly courting white supremacists by retweeting them, hiring them, treating them as informal advisers and even calling them "fine people" after a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned violent and resulted in the death of an anti-racist protester named Heather Heyer.