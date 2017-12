In 2017, the bar for what must be deemed politically incorrect, culturally appropriative, or just plain inappropriate was set to a new low, so low that only insects could limbo their way beneath it. What was determined to be bad in 2017? Oh, just the Rocky Horror Picture Show, nearly all Halloween costumes, the Kardashians, and even—seriously—Will and Grace. Here's a list of what I'm pretty sure will become considered double-plus bad in 2018.