The Damage Done by Cardinal Bernard Law

After Boston, there is only heaven.It seems all but impossible to remember now, but those were the words that then-Archbishop Bernard Law used to charm Boston when he first arrived here in March 1984 to succeed the late Humberto Cardinal Medeiros.He was 53 years old with a full head of graying hair and an incandescent smile. The local media promptly fell in love with Bernie Law. And as if on cue, Pope John Paul II made him a Cardinal a few months after he landed at the palatial residence at Lake Street in Chestnut Hill.