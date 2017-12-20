The Damage Done by Cardinal Bernard Law

Peter Gelzinis, Boston Herald December 20, 2017

After Boston, there is only heaven.It seems all but impossible to remember now, but those were the words that then-Archbishop Bernard Law used to charm Boston when he first arrived here in March 1984 to succeed the late Humberto Cardinal Medeiros.He was 53 years old with a full head of graying hair and an incandescent smile. The local media promptly fell in love with Bernie Law. And as if on cue, Pope John Paul II made him a Cardinal a few months after he landed at the palatial residence at Lake Street in Chestnut Hill.

