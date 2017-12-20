Did Obama Go Wobbly on Hezbollah?

If true, it's extremely troubling.I'm referring to the explosive Politico investigative piece, The secret backstory on how Obama let Hezbollah off the hook, published this week. While not uplifting, it's a worthy holiday read.Without spoiling it, the fascinating story alleges that the Obama administration stonewalled a law enforcement program known as Project Cassandra, and failed to deliver some serious body blows to Hezbollah because of its bid to get Iran into — and to stay in — the 2016 nuclear deal.