There's No Scandal at the EPA

Another entry from the authoritarian handbook, says David Axelrod. MSNBC's Chris Hayes thinks it's a hunt for ideological subversives. The public is financing lies to eviscerate environmental protections, according to Robert Reich.Liberals accuse their adversaries of fascism pretty regularly these days, so you likely have no idea what is worrying these lefty grandees. To be specific: Over the weekend the New York Times published a story about the Environmental Protection Agency hiring a public relations firm to investigate agency employees who have been critical of the Trump administration. A vice president of the firm, Definers Public Affairs, explains it to the Times straightforwardly: they were asked to look into whether EPA employees were emailing critical things about the agency on government time and how frequently they were corresponding about this.