Comedy Boy of the Senate

Al Franken took to the Senate floor on Pearl Harbor Day—the day of his personal infamy. He went there to resign his Senate seat, and he did, but the theme of his resignation speech was that, under the circumstances, he’d be crazy to resign. As he plugged along, all the Franken mannerisms were on full display: the halting delivery, as if he were seeing the words of his text for the first time; the smug tone; the clichés about passion and commitment; the pointless allusions; and most of all, the condescension that seems woven into him, from which it seems he can never escape.