Did FBI Use Dossier to Get Warrant Against Trump Campaign?

President Trump ought to direct his Justice Department and FBI to provide the House Intelligence Committee with the FISA warrant application — any FISA warrant application — in which they relied on information from the Steele dossier in seeking court permission to spy on the Trump campaign. It may well be that they did not rely on the dossier. It is ridiculous, though, that we are still in the dark about this. I have long experience with how scrupulously the FBI and Justice Department work in the often controversial foreign-intelligence realm ...