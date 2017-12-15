Who's to Blame for the Moore Fiasco?

For a Republican to lose the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions one year after Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in Alabama by 28 points, everything had to break just right for the Democrat. And it did. Turnout was high in heavily African-American Democratic counties. It was low in rural and white Republican counties. Many Republicans disgusted by Roy Moore simply stayed home, but the electorate that showed up on December 12 still tilted Republican. The exit poll found that by a 5-point margin (50 to 45 percent), Alabama special-election voters wanted Republicans to control the U.S. Senate. By a 10-point margin (52 to 42 percent), Alabama voters said they wanted abortion illegal in all or most cases.While 99 percent of voters who wanted Democratic control of the Senate voted for Democrat Doug Jones, only 91 percent who wanted GOP control voted for Moore. Just enough Republicans who showed up to vote ended up writing in some other name on their ballots or crossing over to the liberal Democrat to hand him a victory and cut down the GOP Senate majority to 51-49. Jones won by 1.5 percentage points; write-ins accounted for 1.7 percent of the vote.