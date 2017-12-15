Welcome to America, Land of Extreme Poverty

Ed Pilkington, The Guardian December 15, 2017

Welcome to America, Land of Extreme Poverty
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Los Angeles, California, 5 December
“You got a choice to make, man. You could go straight on to heaven. Or you could turn right, into that.”


We are in Los Angeles, in the heart of one of America’s wealthiest cities, and General Dogon, dressed in black, is our tour guide. Alongside him strolls another tall man, grey-haired and sprucely decked out in jeans and suit jacket. Professor Philip Alston is an Australian academic with a formal title: UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights.

