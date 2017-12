The F.B.I. team had plowed through 50,000 Hillary Clinton e-mails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop in less than one week. Yet on Saturday night, November 5—less than three days before polls opened for Election Day, 2016—there were 3,000 more to review. Pizza was ordered. Around 2 a.m. the job was done, and an e-mail was written informing Director James Comey that nothing new or incriminating had been discovered.