David Von Drehle, Washington Post December 13, 2017

Trump Should Feel Nervous About Doug Jones Win
Let’s be honest: Doug Jones is likely to be a three-year senator.

I don’t want to rain on the winner’s parade. The former U.S. attorney, lifted from hopeless to victory by the accumulating flaws of his opponent, is the first Democrat in a generation to win a Senate seat in Alabama. That’s an achievement. Jones showed enough discipline to avoid a gaffe that might have saved his self-defeating opponent, Roy Moore, a cosplay cowboy and scofflaw who says life was better when we had slavery and women couldn’t vote.

