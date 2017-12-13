Nikki Haley in the Crosshairs?

In an administration where White House officials regularly employ rhetorical jiujitsu to defend the president, Nikki Haley’s blunt response to a question about Donald Trump’s conduct toward women was an extraordinary rebuke. “Women who accuse anyone should be heard,” the United Nations ambassador told CBS’s John Dickerson Sunday on Face the Nation, referring to the multiple women who have accused the president of sexual harassment or assault. “And I think we heard from them prior to the election. And I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up.” Trump, who has claimed that all of his accusers are lying, was reportedly infuriated.