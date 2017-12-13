A New Intifada?

Last week, President Donald Trump openly acknowledged what everybody knows: that Jerusalem in the capital of Israel. He promised that the United States would build an embassy there and thus defied America's foreign policy establishment, the European Union, the British foreign secretary, the French president, the pope, transnational policymakers of every sort, and governments other than Israel across the Middle East. According to the received opinion, recognizing Jerusalem rather than Tel Aviv as Israel's capital would provoke Islamic radicals to violence and jeopardize the peace process.Some violence took place over the weekend. Protesters made trouble outside the U.S. embassy in Beirut; security forces used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Thousands protested outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta. An Israeli soldier was stabbed by a Palestinian man at a bus station in Jerusalem. Someone tried to set fire to a Jewish community center in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.