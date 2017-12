Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke loves to portray himself as a humble, outdoorsy man of the people, a loving steward of the purple mountain majesties and fruited plains so dear to the American people. In defending the Trump administration's recent choice to drastically shrink the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah, Zinke claimed, "We listen to the voices of the people, not Washington, D.C., special interests."