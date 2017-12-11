Trump's Leadership, Military Support Eradicate ISIS

If you're ISIS in Iraq, this has not been a good year. President Trump has delivered on his promise to Bomb the (expletive) out of you and his generals have been given the green light to hunt every last one of you down and kill you.Mission accomplished.In an address yesterday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi formally announced that the more than three-year fight against the barbaric terror group is over after the country's security forces drove the extremists from all of the territory they once held.ISIS in Iraq is defeated.