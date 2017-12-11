Jones Tries to Make AL Race at Least Partly About Him

Charles Bethea, The New Yorker December 11, 2017

On Friday afternoon, Doug Jones, the Alabama Democrat running against the Republican Roy Moore for Jeff Sessions’s former Senate seat, was stuck at home, snowed in by a light dusting in the Birmingham area, working on his “honey-do list.” The election is Tuesday. “It’s so unusual, this snow in December,” he told me over the phone, laughing. “Kind of like a Democrat in Alabama, right?” A Democrat seeking statewide office in Alabama is at a natural disadvantage, but Moore would seem to have his own obstacles to overcome. Among them: his removal not once but twice from the Alabama Supreme Court for ethics violations; his financial abuse of his own charitable foundation; his recent remark that things in America were better when slavery was law; his alleged history of pursuing and molesting teen-age girls.

