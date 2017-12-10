Did DOJ Misuse Steele Dossier to Spy on Trump Campaign?

Will he or won't he? Will President Trump order the disclosure of any warrant applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (the FISA Court) in which the Justice Department and FBI presented any information derived from the Steele dossier? We don't need to imperil national security. There is no need to disclose the entirety of any application. There is no need to expose intelligence sources or methods of gathering information — they can be redacted. We don't even need to see any actual application; a declassified summary of the relevant information will do ...