Did Democrats Just Fall Into Roger Stone's Trap?

With the resignation of Sen. Al Franken, I asked women on Capitol Hill if he should pay a lesser price than the one that Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, Mark Halperin, and Matt Lauer paid. Or does Franken, for all his boorish behavior, fall closer to George H.W. Bush, aka David “Cop-a-Feel,” than to those who summoned underlings to their lair under the guise of meeting about work but actually to expose and, in some cases, force themselves upon them? Would it be fairer to let this play out before the ethics committee, now on notice that their job isn’t to let folks off the hook? Should the voters of Minnesota decide?