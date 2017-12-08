Sure Looks Like a Corrupt FBI Gave Hillary a Pass While Targeting Trump

Scandals: Among the many troubling revelations to have emerged regarding the FBI these days, one of the worst is finding out that an avowed Trump-hater softened language in a memo to exonerate Hillary Clinton. Let's rewind the tape a bit. Until August 31, 2016, with the presidential election in full swing, former FBI director James Comey gave the impression that he hadn't arrived at his decision to let Clinton off the hook until after he had all the facts. But in late August we learned that, in fact, Comey and his team began drafting his get-out-of-jail-free statement for Clinton in April â right around the time President Obama publicly declared Clinton innocent of any crimes, and well before the FBI had interviewed dozens of key witnesses, including Clinton herself. No Hidden Agenda: Get News From A Pro-Free Market, Pro-Growth Perspective Then, in early November, we learned that an early draft of that memo had accused Clinton of being