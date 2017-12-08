NBC Desperate to Expunge the Lauer Era

By Friday evening, for the employees of NBC News and sister network MSNBC, it was about time for a drink. At P.J. Clarke’s, near Lincoln Center, Morning Joe’s Willie Geist was co-hosting his annual holiday party for friends and colleagues. Blocks away, at the Oak Room in the Plaza Hotel, Morning Joe and Today regular Donny Deutsch threw himself a 60s-themed 60th birthday where MSNBC President Phil Griffin and on-air talent Hoda Kotb, Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and John Heilemann chitchatted beneath blown up photos of Raquel Welch and Ursula Andress. The words “F*%# the sixties” were emblazoned in black script upon the red acrylic dance floor.