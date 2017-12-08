'Evil' Tax Cuts? Nope, It's Blue-State Panic

Ah, the holiday season. It's a magical time, bursting with joy and merriment, the laughter of children, jolly parties, twinkling lights, mildly terrifying mall-dwelling Santas . . . and the faint sounds of caterwauling blue-state politicians shrieking that the GOP tax bill signals the end of civilization as we know it. Can you hear it? Fire and brimstone! The weeping and gnashing of teeth! According to Nancy Pelosi, this reshuffling of government regulations amounts to Armageddon and the worst bill in the history of the United States Congress. California governor Jerry Brown labeled the tax bill evil in the extreme ...