Trump Has Made Our Political Elite Class Irrelevant

We were two eyewitnesses to history and wrote about our experiences in our new book "Let Trump Be Trump." Donald J. Trump went from a well-known businessman with a hit television show to a long shot presidential candidate. Both of us then watched as Mr. Trump went from underdog to Republican front runner in record time. We then saw the most unexpected general election win in modern day political history. The reason why is that he is a unique and tough as nails individual who does not believe that he can be defeated in business, television and politics.