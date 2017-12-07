Robert Mueller Jumps Onto the Trump Money Trail

John Cassidy, The New Yorker December 7, 2017

Robert Mueller Jumps Onto the Trump Money Trail
AP Photo/Matt York, File

Do the Russians have something on Donald Trump? The question has been asked since the early days of Trump’s Presidential campaign, in an attempt to make sense of his vocal admiration for Vladimir Putin, and his advocacy for improved relations with the Kremlin. It’s possible, of course, that the answer is no. Trump is an instinctive authoritarian, and he may simply, genuinely admire Putin, and see in him a potential ally for the United States’s global efforts against Islamic extremism.

 

